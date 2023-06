DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Round Canopy Parachuting Team will be hosting a hands-on military tour through their mobile museum on Friday.

The event will demonstrate the impact of D-Day through stories and offers hands-on displays to bring American military history to life.

The event, which will be held at the Winters-Bellbrook Community Library, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

Breaks and refreshments will be provided. You can register for the event online here.