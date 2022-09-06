BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents were forced from their home after a pest infestation caused a tree to collapse onto the roof.

According to the Bethel Township Fire Department, pests had caused a tree on the 1100 block of Lake Shore Drive to rot from the inside out. On Tuesday, September 6, the tree could no longer bear its own weight and broke, causing significant damage to a nearby home. The home was deemed inhabitable.

None of the residents were injured, the fire department said, however a kitten belonging to the family is now missing.

A tree left a home inhabitable on Tuesday (Chris Smith, WDTN)

