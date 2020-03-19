Rossburg woman killed in Darke Co. crash

ROSSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Rossburg woman was killed in a crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.
Around 12:40 p.m. on March 18, Darke County deputies, Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, Rossburg Fire, and Careflight responded to the area of SR-49 North and Washington Road for reports of a serious accident involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.
Initial investigation indicates that a white 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a 28-year-old Michigan man was traveling westbound on Washington Road when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign.
He traveled into the intersection and struck a gray 2014 Dodge Journey driven by 55-year-old Karla Greer, of Rossburg.
Both vehicles traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
The tractor-trailer driver was treated and release, while Greer succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken into custody and faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and failure to stop at a clearly posted stop sign.
