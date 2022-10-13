Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Shelby County business is under new ownership and will be creating and investing in its facility in Sidney.

According to a release, Ross Aluminum will be creating 175 jobs and investing $5.4 million in the Sidney-based company. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC purchased assets, such as property, equipment and real estate of USAC Ross, LLC.

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef says the new ownership brings a positive outlook to the Sidney company.

“Ross Aluminum’s casting facility has been employing workers in Sidney for generations, and this investment by P&THE Manufacturing brings upgrades that promise an optimistic outlook for future growth,” Nauseef said.

Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development, Julie Sullivan, said, “As P&THE enters the global manufacturing marketplace, their strategic acquisition of Ross allows them to leverage generations of manufacturing talent in Sidney and beyond.”

In January, Ross announced the facility would close in March 2022. JobsOhio provided a $900,000 revitalization grant in order to help the project, which has allowed Ross to not close.