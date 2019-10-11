RoShawn Winburn trial date changed to February

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – RoShawn Winburn, the former assistant administrator for the city of Dayton’s Human Relations Council, was granted a continuance of his federal trial during a hearing on Friday.

The trial has moved to Feb. 24, 2020 with a pretrial date of Feb. 11. The trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

“This is a very document-intensive case,” defense attorney David Williamson said. “We’ve made motions to the government for more information and as we go through discovery we expect that to continue.”

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose said: “The facts of the case are voluminous. To not grant a continuance would be a miscarriage of justice.”

Winburn was indicted in April on federal charges of wire fraud and public corruption. He is one of four men who were indicted including former Dayton city commissioner Joey Williams – who has since pleaded guilty – along with local businessman Brian Higgins and former state representative Clayton Luckie, who pleaded guilty in July to wire fraud.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.