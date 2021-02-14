Roses are red, violets are blue, this Valentine’s Day will be cloudy but keeping an eye on a President’s Day storm too

***WINTER STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE MIAMI VALLEY STARTING TONIGHT AT 7 PM THROUGH 1 PM TUESDAY ***

Gray skies today with chilly temperatures. Snow develops tonight mainly after midnight. Expect 1-2 inches of snow by the Monday morning commute. Some breaks in the snow are expected midday. The heaviest snow should come as a second surge Monday late afternoon and evening. Around 7 PM much of the Miami Valley should have 3-4 inches on the ground. Storm totals will range from 5-9 inches with 10 plus in a few areas possible.

TODAY: Few AM flurries possible. Cloudy and cold. High 24

TONIGHT: Snow develops late. 1-2 inches by Monday AM. Low 14

PRESIDENT’S DAY (MONDAY): Snow, heavy at times. High 20

Snowfall totals by Tuesday will range from 5-9 inches with up to 10 inches plus in isolated areas. Snowfall amounts may be difficult to measure due to the fact that we already have a snow pack plus blowing and drifting snow. Visibilities will drop at times and travel will be hazardous, especially Monday evening.

A second potential major winter storm will impact the Miami Valley Thursday and Friday.