Rose Music Center announces new date for John Legend concert

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The John Legend concert scheduled for September 5, 2020, at Rose Music Center has been rescheduled for September 4, 2021.
Officials with Rose Music Center say patrons should hold onto their tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled date.
If you cannot attend the new date, ticket holders may request a refund.
Click here to learn more.
