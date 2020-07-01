Rose Music Center announces new date for John Legend concert

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows John Legend at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. People magazine has named Legend as the sexiest man alive in their special double issue on newsstands nationwide on Nov. 15. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The John Legend concert scheduled for September 5, 2020, at Rose Music Center has been rescheduled for September 4, 2021.

Officials with Rose Music Center say patrons should hold onto their tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled date.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The @johnlegend concert scheduled for September 5, 2020 at Rose Music Center has been rescheduled to Saturday, SEPTEMBER 4, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. pic.twitter.com/inDyxoCsC8 — Rose Music Center (@RoseMusicCenter) July 1, 2020

If you cannot attend the new date, ticket holders may request a refund.

Click here to learn more.