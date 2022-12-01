Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The fifth annual Christmas tree sale is underway at Good Shepherd Ministries in Dayton.

The nonprofit has more than 200 Frazier Firs lined up on a lot at the corner of East Third Street and Bates Street, near the fire station.

“Usually, we’ll sell out quick. You know, people like coming down here,” Shawn Trapp, program director at Good Shepherd Ministries said.

As they’re helping others celebrate the spirit of the season, they’re celebrating their road to recovery.

“Make you feel good helping other people out and keeps you sober,” says Otis Lucas, who’s been with Good Shepherd Ministries for about a year and a half.

Trapp has been in recovery for about six years. Through his role at Good Shepherd Ministries, he finds ways to give back to the community. He says the annual tree lot is one of those ways with proceeds going back into the ministry.

“We have six recovery houses on the east side of Dayton — 32 clients. And what this does, this helps our clients out with Christmas for their kids, and then we also adopt seven to eight families that we go out and give gifts for. So, all the money from this, goes towards that,” Trapp said.

Trees are priced based on height. Last year they missed out on money coming in when their trees became diseased, and the pandemic has also impacted their funding.

“And the thing with COVID, it’s really cut back on people donating, which is understandable. I think the last time we looked, our donations were down about 40% and that’s a lot because we’re a small ministry here on the east side of Dayton,” says Trapp.

Trapp says the tree lot is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Being able to help sell a tree or put a smile on somebody’s face, you know, it helps me in my recovery,” says Aaron Bailey, who’s been in recovery for about five years.

We always say, come down here. It’s a great cause. Help us help others,” Trapp said.

The Good Shepherd Ministries Thrift Store is also open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.