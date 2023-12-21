DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton chef and restaurateur will go head-to-head against a former employee on “Superchef Grudge Match.”

According to a Facebook post from local restaurant Roost Modern Italian, Dana Downs will star in the season premiere of “Superchef Grudge Match” on the Food Network.

Hosted by Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, Superchef Grudge Match welcomes culinary masters to settle turf wars and hometown rivalries. Each episode features two rounds of chefs going head-to-head in competition.

Downs was recently in the culinary spotlight when the Treasure Island Supper Club temporarily closed. Downs and Roost co-owner Katherine Downs had taken over day-to-day management of the club last summer.

During the first round, acclaimed chef Matt Klum called out his former boss — Dana Downs — to prove she made a mistake letting him go 10 years ago.

At the end of the episode, judges Catherin McCord and Justin Sutherland will choose a winning chef to receive a $10,000 cash prize, a special knife from the losing chef, and bragging rights for life.

Viewers can see Downs compete on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 9 p.m. on the Food Network. Learn more about the episode here.

The Roost, 524 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, features upscale modern Italian food. Learn more about the restaurant here.