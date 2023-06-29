DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new dining experience in Dayton is taking guests to new heights.

The Foundry has opened in downtown Dayton, located on the seventh floor of the AC Hotel on Madison Street. The restaurant serves gastropub inspired dishes like pizza and burgers.

The drink menu lists lots of cocktails, and features bourbons and premium liquors, as well as local craft beers.

Customers can expect a view of Day Air Ballpark, seating around fire-pits, copper finishes, glass railings and custom millwork.

The Foundry will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, with dinner service until 10 p.m. and on some Sundays for Dayton Dragons games.