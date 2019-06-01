Roof of apartment building partially collapses after fire in Trotwood

Residents at an apartment complex in Trotwood are displaced after a fire.

Dispatchers say a call came in at 10:59 am for a fire at the apartments on Outer Belle Road.

When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the attic of an apartment. Dispatchers say the fire caused the roof of the building to partially collapse.

All residents in the building made it out safely. Several animals also had to be rescued.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from Trotwood, Dayton, Harrison Township, Union, Brookville, Lebanon, and Vandalia all assisted on scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

