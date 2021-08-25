Roof damaged in ‘suspicious’ Miami County structure fire

(WDTN Photo/Alex Korecky)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The roof of a structure behind a Miami County house was damaged in a fire Wednesday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said crews were called to the building in Ludlow Falls at 9:44 a.m. The structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived. No one was inside.

The fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

2 NEWS crews on scene saw the roof of the structure was almost completely destroyed. Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Fire was at the scene.

  • Fire Miami County roof
    (WDTN Photo/Alex Korecky)
  • Fire Miami County roof
    (WDTN Photo/Alex Korecky)
  • Fire Miami County
    (WDTN Photo/Alex Korecky)

