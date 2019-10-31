Roof collapses in Jefferson Township house fire

Crews battle a house fire on Chain Avenue in Jefferson Township on Thursday, October 31, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are working to learn what caused a house fire in Jefferson Township early Thursday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at a house on Chain Avenue, near Fiske Avenue, just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming through the roof of the house.

Fire officials say they’re not sure if anyone was living at the house.

The roof of the house collapsed due to damage caused by the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

Fire officials did not give an estimate of damage caused by the fire.

