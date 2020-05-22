Ronald McDonald House of Dayton receives grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ronald McDonald House of Dayton received a grant from The Dayton Foundation’s COVID-19 Fund.

The money will pay for accommodations at hotels so families can stay nearby.

“We have not been immune to challenges associated with COVID and it’s very important to us to have the support of our community. That gift is very significant in order to allow us to continue to serve our families as we always have while continuing to serve our mission,” said Development Director Amanda Burks.

The Ronald McDonald House says it will continue to follow state and federal guidelines as long as they are in effect.