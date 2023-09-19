HARRISON, Ohio — Officials with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office in Ohio confirmed the cause of death for 52-year-old Ronald Sexton.

According to a statement from the office, Sexton, a radio host known by fans as “Donnie Baker,” died at a hotel in Harrison, Ohio, on July 21 from “combined toxic effects from fentanyl and ethanol (alcohol).”

According to previous reports, Sexton was a radio host who was known for his comedic characters, along with his celebrity impressions. Sexton, a Tampa, Florida resident, died when he was on his stand-up comedy tour.

Sexton’s manner of death was reported as accidental after an investigation by Hamilton police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to the statement.

In December 2022, Sexton was reportedly shot at by a man while in his vehicle. According to previous reports, Sexton was not hit by any of the bullets and he was alone in the vehicle at the time. The charges that were filed in relation to the incident, which included attempted murder, were dismissed in late August after his death because there were no other reported witnesses of the incident.