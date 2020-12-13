Roma’s Pizza and Pasta in Springboro gave free pizza to first responders Sunday

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro restaurant showed their appreciation for first responders by offering them free pizza.
On Sunday, Dec. 13 from noon to 2 p.m., first responders with a work ID were able to receive a large cheese or pepperoni pizza from Roma’s Pizza and Pasta.
“We so admire what you do to make this a better world for all of us,” said the pizzeria. “Our sincerest thank you for all you do. We hope you enjoy a small token of our appreciation.”
Roma’s Pizza and Pasta is located at 282 West Central Ave.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 101-year-old survivor of two global pandemics tells story of helping others
- Ohio woman receives birthday card from late mother 5 years later
- Family kicked off United flight in Denver after toddler won’t wear mask
- Holiday lights display available at Wartinger Park
- Is Google down? Gmail, Drive, YouTube outages resolved
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 101-year-old survivor of two global pandemics tells story of helping others
- Ohio woman receives birthday card from late mother 5 years later
- Family kicked off United flight in Denver after toddler won’t wear mask
- Holiday lights display available at Wartinger Park
- Is Google down? Gmail, Drive, YouTube outages resolved