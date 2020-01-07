Semi rolls off ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a semi that rolled over the ramp from I-70 eastbound to northbound I-75 Tuesday afternoon.

2 NEWS is at the scene, where the entire semi has rolled off the ramp down a hill near mile marker 33.

The accident is not blocking any lanes but drivers should exercise caution in the area.

Officials could not immediately say if anyone has been injured.

