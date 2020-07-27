Rainy weather contributes to crash on I-70 EB in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a crash on I-70 eastbound in Englewood Monday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS that a car overturned on the interstate just before 6:30 p.m. near South Main Street. Officials at the scene say the car hydroplaned.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries have been reported.

