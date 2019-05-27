Rollover crash reported at I-75 NB near I-675

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a rollover crash at I-75 northbound near I-675.

The accident only involved one vehicle, but officials could not immediately say if anyone was seriously injured.

No lane closures have been reported.

2 NEWS is on the way and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

