Rollover crash reported at I-75 NB near I-675

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:16 PM EDT

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a rollover crash at I-75 northbound near I-675.

The accident only involved one vehicle, but officials could not immediately say if anyone was seriously injured.

No lane closures have been reported.

2 NEWS is on the way and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

