Rollover crash on I-75 NB near Austin Blvd. leaves 1 injured

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-75 northbound near Austin Boulevard.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the single-car crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday. Police believe that the driver took a turn too fast on the exit ramp, resulting in the accident that left the car on its top.
We’re told someone inside the vehicle was briefly trapped before they were taken to Kettering Medical Center with arm injuries.
