Rollover crash in West Carrollton under investigation

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a rollover crash in West Carrollton Thursday morning.
The crash happened on the ramp to South Dixie Drive from I-75 north around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police on scene told 2 NEWS two cars were involved but it was not clear how the crash happened. One man was treated at the scene and released. The crash is still under investigation.
