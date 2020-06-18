Live Now
Rollover crash in West Carrollton under investigation

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a rollover crash in West Carrollton Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the ramp to South Dixie Drive from I-75 north around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police on scene told 2 NEWS two cars were involved but it was not clear how the crash happened. One man was treated at the scene and released. The crash is still under investigation.

