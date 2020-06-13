Rollover crash in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to an accident on Haber Road and Phillipsburg Union Road early Saturday morning.
Troopers were sent around 3:53 a.m. and upon arrival discovered a vehicle rolled on its top.
The driver is male but other occupants, if any, have not been identified by authorities.
Reports from OSHP indicate that someone was injured in the accident but it is unclear who. Authorities requested a paramedic and a tow truck.
2 NEWS will update this story as it develops.
