Two-car crash brings down power lines in Beavercreek

Rollover Crash

Rollover crash in Beavercreek leaves 3,000+ without power (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash that put a car on its side in Beavercreek also brought down power lines, leaving over 3,000 people without power Monday morning.

At around 8:30 am Monday, a driving in a car traveling northbound on Grange Hall Road fell asleep at the wheel, veering left of center and crashing into a vehicle traveling southbound. The vehicle traveling southbound was forced off the roadway and hit a utility pole, causing a power outage in the area.

More than 3,000 Dayton Power & Light customers were without power at around 8:30 am Monday. As of 10:10 am, 565 customers in the Beavercreek area were still without power.

The driver of the northbound vehicle will be cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle. Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

According to DP&L, Grange Hall Road will be closed between LaGrange Road and Summerfield Drive until around 3 pm.

