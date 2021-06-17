Rolled semi closes ramp from OH-63 TO I-75

A rolled over semi-truck closed the ramp from Ohio 63 to southbound I-75 Thursday morning. (Photo: ODOT)

MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – A rolled-over semi-truck closed the ramp from Ohio 63 to southbound I-75 Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 am Thursday on the ramp from the eastbound lanes of OH-63 to the southbound lanes of I-75 in Monroe. The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the ramp will be closed for some time while crews work to clear the debris. OSP said the driver had to be extricated from the truck and received minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.