DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A single-car crash occurred on Saturday night due to driving under the influence.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the intersection of State Route 49 and Washington Road near Ansonia in response to a vehicle roll-over. The single-car crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Preliminary investigation found a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling northwest on State Route 49 when the driver, a 20-year-old man, went left of center. He drove off of the left side of the road before losing control of the car.

The car traveled back across the roadway and overturned in a ditch on the right side of the road.

While the driver refused medical treatment, his passenger was transported to Wayne Healthcare for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, along with underage consumption.

Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue also responded to this crash.

This crash remains under investigation by Darke County Sheriff’s Office.