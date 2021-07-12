Rock Piqua resumes as free, 1-day event in August

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua are hosting an updated version of Rock Piqua — turning it into a free, one day music festival.

Instead of the usual concerts in June, July and August, the event will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Piqua. The venue will have two stages for music and a variety of food trucks for attendees to choose from.

“We wanted to give the public time to get vaccinated and allow the vaccinations to reach full effectiveness, as well as allowing for the governor to loosen the health orders, so we moved the event to a one-day event at the end of August,” said Jordan Knepper, executive director for the Piqua Arts Council.

Organizers said the event will have a variety of music genres. Performing on the first stage will be:

Haywired

Bucket List Players

What She Said

Jamie Suttle

Zack Attack

Performing on the second stage is:

The Nautical Theme

Rusted Reserve

Cole Ritter

The Night Owls

Matt Waters & The Recipe

For more information about 2021 Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival or to view the full schedule, click here.