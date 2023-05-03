Heavy, high-quality microphone stands are harder to transport, but provide more stability on stage.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The concert lineup has been announced for Piqua’s all-day music festival on June 17.

Rock Piqua is food truck and music festival that runs for more than 10 hours in downtown Piqua on Saturday, June 17. Not only does this festival bring good food and local music to the community, but it also includes an annual car show with over 125 cars, trucks and motorcycles. Click here to register your vehicle for the show.

The event will run from noon until 10:30 p.m., the release said.

Bands playing in the 2023 Rock Piqua concert include Brother Believe Me, Marielle Kraft, Blue Leaf’s Band and the Queen City Silver Stars. For more information on these artists, click here.