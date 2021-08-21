Rock Piqua kicks off one-day music festival this weekend

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua are hosting an updated version of Rock Piqua. Instead of the customary concerts in June, July and August, the organizations have decided this year’s event will be a one-day long music festival.

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Piqua. The venue will have two stages for music and a variety of food trucks for attendees to choose from.

Jordan Knepper, executive director for the Piqua Arts Council, said, “We wanted to give the public time to get vaccinated and allow the vaccinations to reach full effectiveness, as well as allowing for the governor to loosen the health orders, so we moved the event to a one-day event at the end of August.”

Organizers said the event will have a variety of music genres. Performing on the first stage will be:

  • Haywired
  • Bucket List Players
  • What She Said
  • Jamie Suttle
  • Zack Attack

Performing on the second stage is:

  • The Nautical Theme
  • Rusted Reserve
  • Cole Ritter
  • The Night Owls
  • Matt Waters & The Recipe

For more information about 2021 Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival or to view the full schedule, click here.

