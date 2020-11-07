Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have placed a robbery suspect in custody after a pursuit Saturday morning.

Police told 2 NEWS the robbery started just before 8:30 a.m. The suspect was pursued through Vandalia on I-75, Harrison Twp., and Hillcrest.

The suspect was placed in police custody at Hills & Dales MetroPark on Hilton Drive.

