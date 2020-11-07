Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have placed a robbery suspect in custody after a pursuit Saturday morning.
Police told 2 NEWS the robbery started just before 8:30 a.m. The suspect was pursued through Vandalia on I-75, Harrison Twp., and Hillcrest.
The suspect was placed in police custody at Hills & Dales MetroPark on Hilton Drive.
2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘Welcome back’: World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris after election win
- Biden, Trump supporters gather near Texas Capitol after election is called
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: State exceeds 5,500 daily COVID-19 cases
- ‘I could not be prouder,’ Obama, other U.S. politicans congratulate President-elect Biden on victory
- Photos, video show celebrations in cities across US after Joe Biden victory