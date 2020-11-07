Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have placed a robbery suspect in custody after a pursuit Saturday morning. 

Police told 2 NEWS the robbery started just before 8:30 a.m. The suspect was pursued through Vandalia on I-75, Harrison Twp., and Hillcrest. 

The suspect was placed in police custody at Hills & Dales MetroPark on Hilton Drive. 

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS