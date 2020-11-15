FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have placed a robbery suspect in custody after a pursuit Saturday.
According to a press release, police were called to North Main Street near Pennyroyal Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday after reports of a stolen vehicle. The suspect fled east on Pennyroyal Road, continued north on Miamisburg Springboro Road, then went north on Soldiers Home Road.
The suspect was located hiding behind a residence in the 5800 block of Pinnacle Road and was placed in Warren County Jail.
2 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Cleveland police officer shot overnight, suspect on the run
- Intermittent closures expected on I-75 Sunday in Miami County
- Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit in Franklin
- Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting
- Businesses, customers hope new retail mandate increases mask wearing