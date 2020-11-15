Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have placed a robbery suspect in custody after a pursuit Saturday.

According to a press release, police were called to North Main Street near Pennyroyal Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday after reports of a stolen vehicle. The suspect fled east on Pennyroyal Road, continued north on Miamisburg Springboro Road, then went north on Soldiers Home Road.

The suspect was located hiding behind a residence in the 5800 block of Pinnacle Road and was placed in Warren County Jail.

2 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.