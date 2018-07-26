Local News

Robbery reported at Harrison Township gas station

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 04:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 07:50 AM EDT

Robbery reported at Harrison Township gas station

HARRISION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - Montgomery County deputies are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery.

Crews were called after 1 a.m Thursday to the OM OIl on North Dixie Drive near Needmore Road.

It's not clear at this time if anyone was hurt, or if the suspect was able to get away with anything.

We are expecting to hear more from deputies later this morning.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local