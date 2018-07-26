Robbery reported at Harrison Township gas station
HARRISION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - Montgomery County deputies are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery.
Crews were called after 1 a.m Thursday to the OM OIl on North Dixie Drive near Needmore Road.
It's not clear at this time if anyone was hurt, or if the suspect was able to get away with anything.
We are expecting to hear more from deputies later this morning.
