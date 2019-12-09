Robbery reported at Dayton Dollar General store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a Dayton Dollar General store was robbed Monday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that when a female employee confronted a suspect who was attempting to steal merchandise, she was pushed to the ground.

It happened at the store located at 5245 North Dixie Drive around 6 pm.

The suspect took off with the merchandise in an older-style Honda SUV, where a driver was waiting.

The employee was not seriously injured. The incident remains under investigation.

