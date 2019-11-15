Robbery reported at Dayton Dollar General store

Breaking News
Federal grand jury indicts 3 men for alleged involvement in Det. Del Rio's death
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a reported robbery at a Dayton Dollar General store Thursday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 7:15 pm at the store located on Salem Avenue.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect used any kind of weapon during the theft, or if they got away with any cash or merchandise.

It was initially reported that the male suspect jumped into a car and sped away following the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

