Robbery reported at bank in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A robbery has been reported at a bank in Springfield Monday afternoon, according to Springfield Police.
The incident happened at Security National Bank at 2730 E. Main Street at around 12:15 pm Monday. According to police, the suspect showed a handgun, but it is unknown if he took any money.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black ski mask and gray sweatshirt.
