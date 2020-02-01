Robbery at Farmers State Bank under investigation

NEW MADISON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are investigating after a bank in New Madison was robbed Friday evening.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that it happened just before 6 pm at Farmers State Bank, located at 101 South Main Street.
It is unclear at this time if the suspect got away with any cash, or if anyone was injured.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this story as details become available.
