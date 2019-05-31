Rob Lowe visits 'The Spot' ahead of Dayton performance

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Actor Rob Lowe, center, talks to The Spot owner Michael Jannides, right, during a visit to Sidney on Friday. Lowe’s grandfather Bob Hepler owned The Spot for 50 years. (Kyle Shaner/Sidney Daily News)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Actor and Dayton-native Rob Lowe visited Sidney on Friday ahead of his one-man show at the Schuster Center this weekend.

Sidney Daily News reports that Lowe is in the state for his show "Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE," and stopped for a bite to eat at The Spot, a restaurant his grandfather Bob Hepler owned and operated for 50 years.

"It's probably been 20 years (since I visited), but Sidney was my second home growing up as a kid," Lowe said. "I grew up in Dayton, but my grandparents lived here. I spent almost half my life in Sidney so I like to come back and see the old house, see The Spot and look at the memories."

People will be able to make donations to the Dayton Foundation in the lobby of the Schuster Center during his show on June 2 to go toward victims of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

You can find more information about Lowe's show by visiting this website.

