Rob Lowe visits 'The Spot' ahead of Dayton performance
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Actor and Dayton-native Rob Lowe visited Sidney on Friday ahead of his one-man show at the Schuster Center this weekend.
Sidney Daily News reports that Lowe is in the state for his show "Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE," and stopped for a bite to eat at The Spot, a restaurant his grandfather Bob Hepler owned and operated for 50 years.
"It's probably been 20 years (since I visited), but Sidney was my second home growing up as a kid," Lowe said. "I grew up in Dayton, but my grandparents lived here. I spent almost half my life in Sidney so I like to come back and see the old house, see The Spot and look at the memories."
People will be able to make donations to the Dayton Foundation in the lobby of the Schuster Center during his show on June 2 to go toward victims of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
You can find more information about Lowe's show by visiting this website.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Power outages impact some neighbors' medical needs
Some health care workers have been delivering items like oxygen tanks and bottled water to their patients at homes across the affected areas.Read More »
-
Balloon launch held for 4-year-old drowning victim
Family and friends gathered to remember 4-year-old Jaia Marshall, who drowned while attending a birthday party at the Spring Hill Suites on SR-741.Read More »
-
Huber Heights launches relief fund program for tornado victims
On top of that, the city will match dollar for dollar any donations up to $50,000.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Initial data suggests tornadoes destroyed over 200 homes in Montgomery Co.
According to the results, roughly 211 homes were destroyed in the county, with the highest concentration in these five areas: Harrison Township, Brookville, North Ridge, Old North Dayton, and Trotwood.Read More »
-
Trotwood schools announce summer programs, feeding sites
"There are over 363 students here in the Trotwood-Madison City School district who are displaced," says Superintendent Tyrone Olverson.Read More »