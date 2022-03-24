CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews will begin roadwork on North Main Street in Centerville on Monday, March 28.

According to the City of Centerville, the roadwork will take place in the southbound lanes of North Main Street from Iron Gate Park Drive to West Ridgeway Drive beginning on Monday.

The construction will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the sidewalk area.

Crews from CenterPoint will be inserting a two-inch gas main into a four-inch existing line along North Main Street.

The City of Centerville estimated that the roadwork will take three days and the right-hand southbound lane will be reopened daily.