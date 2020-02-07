Roads treated ahead of winter weather advisory

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – In preparation of Thursday night’s winter weather advisory, Miami Valley road crews treated the roads in the morning and spent the night standing by.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they are also prepared and will have more troopers out to deal with the overnight’s wintry weather.

As of 9 pm, the Ohio Department of Transportation had roughly 855 crews out patrolling and treating roads across the state.

Here’s the view from one of our https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD cameras in Athens tonight. As of 9pm, we have 855 crews out patrolling and treating roads across the state. Please give them plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/k0xOK4TNp0 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 7, 2020

The mild winter thus far means the Miami County road crews haven’t had to use nearly as much salt as last year, according to the Miami County engineer, Paul Huelskamp, but that changed Thursday as crews were out at 4 a.m. treating the county roads.

Huelskamp said they were waiting at night to see if they need to be called back out.

“If they do start to get slick, the sheriffs deputies will notify 911 and they will contact the road superintendent,” said Huelskamp. “He’ll go out himself and inspect and then start to call in the drivers to go out and treat.”

And Huelskamp said they’re ready for anything.

“There’s always that dividing line and it seems to always cut through us, so part of the county will get rain, the other part, the most northern part, will get snow, so there will be a gamut of things that we have to look out for,” said Huelskamp.

And since this winter weather advisory goes until 10 a.m. Friday, Trooper Sheldon Goodrum of Ohio State Highway Patrol said they’re increasing patrol but want motorists to be prepared in case of an emergency.

“Regardless of how long your commute is, a few things you’ll want to have with you, number one being a portable battery charger that way you can keep your phone charged and call for help,” said Huelskamp. “Number two, some snacks and bottles of water. Patrol and law enforcement, we’re going to be all over the place helping tons of people and it could be some time before we get out there to help you.”

Huelskamp said in some conditions, it can be difficult for the snow plow drivers to see all the way around the truck as they’re working, so they ask that you give their crews plenty of space to work.