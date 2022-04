CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Road work is scheduled to take place in Centerville beginning on Thursday.

According to the City of Centerville, the Montgomery County Environmental Services will begin a project to replace a water main on Centerville Station Road. This project will take place between Bigger Road and Woods Drive.

The city said the project will begin on Thursday, April 14 and will last through June. One lane of traffic will be open during the project.