Road work begins on Vance Road, Pinnacle Ridge

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Several roads will begin roadway work on Tuesday, September 14.

According to a release by the city of Moraine, Vance Road, Pinnacle Road and the new Pinnacle Ridge subdivision are scheduled to begin roadway work on Tuesday.

Crews will begin to mill pavement on Vance Road before proceeding to Pinnacle Road and Pinnacle Ridge. Paving operations are expected to begin on Friday, Sept. 17 and last through Tuesday, Sept. 21, the city said.

The city of Moraine requests that drivers expect delays and take alternate routes whenever possible.