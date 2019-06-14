Road to Success program to help motorists get licenses reinstated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A program will be held Friday to help motorists get their driver license reinstated.

The Road to Success program, put on by the Dayton Municipal Court, will provide step-by-step assistance to help motorists become considered for amnesty or reduction in BMV reinstatement fees.

The event will take place from 12 pm to 3 pm Friday.

Road to Success is for drivers whose licenses have been suspended for specific violations.

