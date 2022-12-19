Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A water main break shut down a Vandalia road for several hours Sunday night.

According to posts by the City of Vandalia, crews had to close Dixie Drive in both directions at West Alkaline Springs Road due to a water main around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The following morning, the water main was still under construction and the road remained closed.

The City of Vandalia explained how much work is involved in repairing a break like this.

“The main has to be exposed, then metal sleeves are placed around the break and tightened into place,” The city writes. “While this is happening, icy cold water continues to pour from the line. Once the break is repaired, the dirt, gravel and road patch are put into place. This is hard, difficult work. Thanks to our Public Works crews for a difficult job well done!”

You can see a video the city published showing the crews at work in the player at the top of the page.

At 2:40 p.m., 19 hours after the break was announced, the City of Vandalia posted that the road had reopened to traffic.