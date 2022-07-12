VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Paving will begin in Vandalia on Wednesday, July 13.

So long as the weather remains clear, the City of Vandalia said crews will begin the final repaving of a portion of U.S. Route 40. The paving will begin on Wednesday, and crews will be working from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. for an estimated 10 working days.

During this time, the city said that one lane will remain open in each direction. The paving will occur on U.S. 40 from just west of Union Park Boulevard, past Airport Access Road to east of the exit and entrance ramps.

While driving through the area, drivers should be on the lookout for lane changes, the city said. Law enforcement officers will also be on the scene to manage traffic control and ensure the safety of both the workers and drivers.