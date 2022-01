KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Kettering is closed after a water main break Wednesday night.

The Kettering Police Department said Forrer Boulevard between Smithville Road and Hazel Avenue is closed due to a water main break.

In a photo posted on the department’s Facebook, you can see the street flooded with water. It’s not clear how long it will take for the break to be fixed or what caused it.