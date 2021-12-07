KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Kettering is blocked off due to a crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at Wilmington Pike and East Rahn Road. Kettering Police told 2 NEWS a red truck was traveling northbound on Wilmington Pike. The red truck lost control on the slippery road and went into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a black truck heading south.

Kettering Dispatch confirmed that a transport was made to the hospital, but it’s not known how many people were taken.

Wilmington Pike going south is blocked off at the intersection of Rahn Road due to the accident. The red truck sustained heavy damage and the black truck sustained less damage.

The crash is under investigation.