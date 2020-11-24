Road expected to close for days after train derails in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A road is expected to be shut down for several days after a train derailed in Butler County on Tuesday.

WLWT reported that a Norfolk Southern train derailed at the intersection of Wayne Milford and Hamilton Eaton roads just after 4 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials told WLWT that no one was hurt, but they believe the road could be shut down for several days.

