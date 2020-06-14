Dayton Police: Road closures downtown due to underground issues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Light (DP&L), Dayton Police and The Dayton Fire Department are on the scene of reported underground issues downtown.
Authorities have inbound lanes closed at Salem Ave and the bridge is closed at Riverview Avenue. West First Street is closed at North Perry Street, Red Cross Lane, Maxwell Drive and Robert Drive.
These road closures are expected to last until Monday.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that calls came in around 4:45 a.m. after loud explosions could be heard underground followed by an alarm going off.
Smoke could be seen coming from an underground vault on West First Street. No one was injured during the incident.
2 NEWS will update this story as it develops.
