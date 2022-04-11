BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A road closure is scheduled to take place this week in Beavercreek.

According to a tweet by the City of Beavercreek, beginning on Wednesday, April 13 Alpha-Bellbrook Road between Stauffer Drive and Tara Trail will be closed.

The closure is for the installation of a new water line and it is expected to take seven days.

A detour sign will be posted and emergency access will not be available.

For more information or questions, call the Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department at (937) 562-7450.