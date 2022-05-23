TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of East Main Street in Trotwood will be closed beginning on Monday, May 23.

According to the city, East Main Street between Beardsley Road and Stuckhardt Road will be closed from May 23 to May 25.

The closure will take place for utility tie-ins, weather permitting, according to the city.

The city said detour signs will be posted and access to local businesses will be maintained.

If you have any questions or concerns, the city said to call the Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.