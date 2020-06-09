Road closure inspires Beavercreek family to open ‘Oops, Wrong Way’ Cafe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek family is using a reoccurring traffic inconvenience to make frustrated drivers smile.

The Eberts set up a lemonade stand outside of their home. Two girls, along with their mother, came up with the idea for their “Oops, Wrong Way” Café after watching several cars turn around in their driveway because of road closure signs near the neighborhood.

On Monday, they served 30 customers and Amber Ebert says the neighborhood has been very supportive.

“Even people who don’t stop, they notice the sign and they seem very excited about it, and happy. There’s a lot of waving and whatnot. It’s been, really, a fun experience,” she said.

Both girls made about 15 dollars each.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS